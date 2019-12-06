OPEC+ additional cuts said to be split roughly 2/3 OPEC, 1/3 non-OPEC producers

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing two sources on the matter

The cuts are believed to be 500k bpd as reported earlier with the split noted above. As mentioned here, the way it is split hardly matters unless they can get full compliance among all producers at the end of the day.

