OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with the planned January oil output rise of 400K

Production increases to remain steady

OPEC+ sources are out saying that:
  • OPEC+ has agreed to go ahead with the planned January oil output rise of 400K
Aminah Bakr
Oil futures have extend losses with the price currently trading around $63.83. (now below $63).  The next targets come in at $61.76 which are the lows going back to May and August followed by the 50% midpoint of the move up from the October 2020 low at $60.17.

Crude oil daily chart
To the low today, the price of crude oil is the down 26.85% from the high reached at the end of October.
