OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with the planned January oil output rise of 400K

OPEC+ has agreed to go ahead with the planned January oil output rise of 400K





Oil futures have extend losses with the price currently trading around $63.83. (now below $63). The next targets come in at $61.76 which are the lows going back to May and August followed by the 50% midpoint of the move up from the October 2020 low at $60.17.









To the low today, the price of crude oil is the down 26.85% from the high reached at the end of October.