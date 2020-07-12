OPEC and its partners will consider increasing oil output at a meeting this week
Saudi Arabia and most others in the OPEC+ alliance support increasing output by around 2 million barrels a day say reports ahead of this week's meeting.
- Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday 15 July
There is no further detail on this, link here
The increased optimism comes as hopes are up that demand is beginning to recover and will continue to do so. Its not going to be smooth sailing though.