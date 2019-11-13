OPEC Barkindo: Could see sharp supply fall in 2020 from US shale output

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo is on the news wires:
  • likely C# downward revisions of supply going into 2020 especially from United States shale output
  • fundamentally global economy range strong
  • there is no sign of global economic recession
  • Demand numbers for 2020 has potential for an upside swing
  • confident OPEC+ members will continue with their agreement in 2020
  • some US oil companies see shale output growth in 2020 only up by around 300,000-400,000 BPD. That it is not as high as OPEC optimistic estimates
  • Saudi authorities have reassured US that Aramco IPO won't affect kingdom's role within OPEC as the biggest producer
  • no one in OPEC+ wants to return to where we came from during oil prices downturn
  • The Aramco IPO won't affect Saudi Arabia's participation in supply adjustments to ensure oil market stability 

