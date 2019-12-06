OPEC catch-up: What do we know so far and where do we go from here?

Deeper production cuts look imminent but they will hardly matter

Any decisions from OPEC meetings tend to be the worst kept secret in markets - like ever. Case in point, the headlines that have been spewing out since overnight trading (⬆️).





It is built into market expectations now that the bloc will be pursuing deeper cuts of about 500k bpd until March next year and yet, oil isn't the least bit enthused.





Let's take a look and why that is the case as well as what to expect next.





A little bit of give and take

The issue heading into the meetings this week is that Russia isn't keen on pursuing deeper production cuts - as you can tell from their lack of compliance to the existing pact (they have only achieved their targeted curbs in just three months this year).





However, they are keen to get condensate - a very light oil - excluded from their quota. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia wants a "unanimous" decision to send a strong signal to the oil market that OPEC+ stands united to keep oil prices supported.





As such, it's a little bit of give and take between both sides as Russia will agree to deeper cuts - on paper at least - in exchange for getting the exclusion to condensate.





Compliance, compliance, compliance

The devil will be in the details when it comes to any official announcement later today. Even if OPEC+ decides to exclude condensate from Russia's quota, they still need to find a way to ensure that all countries improve their compliance level.





At this stage, Iraq, Nigeria and Russia are the main culprits and unless there is some way to get them all to step up production cuts to the desired level, any decision on deeper cuts will mean little at the end of the day.





Buy the rumour, sell the fact

500k bpd worth of production cuts may sound a lot relative to the current 1.2 mil bpd of targeted cuts this year. However, when you look at actual levels, OPEC+ as a whole has been consistently curbing their production much more than the target level:









In essence, an additional 500k bpd worth of cuts is basically just keeping the current status quo unless they can improve compliance levels among all producers. As such, the decision will be largely symbolic rather than actually helping to reduce supply in the market.





Unless they have more surprises up their sleeves, the OPEC+ decision today may not gather a lot of positivity given the situation above. As such, we could be gearing towards a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play when this is all done and dusted.







