OPEC+ compliance said to improve to 103% in August, but overall output actually increased

Energy Intelligence reports on the matter

According to their assessment, OPEC+ compliance picked up from 96% in July to 103% in August but the figure may be a bit misleading because the targeted output cuts were actually scaled back by 1.9 mil bpd in August as per the April agreement.





As such, OPEC+ overall output actually rose by 1.3 mil bpd in August. The full report can be found here





Amid the recent slump in oil prices, it prompts further questions of whether OPEC+ will be making additional output cuts as there are still question marks surrounding demand conditions and the impact of the virus outbreak towards the global economy.



