OPEC+ confirms 500K bpd taper in January

OPEC+ will cut by 7.2 mbpd in January





In May, OPEC+ cut by 9.7 mbpd. That was trimmed to 7.7mbpd in August and was scheduled to fall to 5.8 mbp in January. However it will now be 7.2mbpd in January and scheduled to increase by 500k bpd.





The baseline at the start of the month was a complete delay in the taper but even though this is bearish, the market doesn't seem to care. WTI is near the best levels of the day.





Looking ahead, monthly ministerial OPEC+ meetings will not necessarily only take decisions on production increases, but could also decide on output decreases, if the market requires it, according to officials.

