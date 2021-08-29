OPEC+ could reconsider plans to add more oil barrels this week

The next OPEC+ meeting is Sept 1





OPEC+ had planned to be on auto-pilot through year-end, adding an additional 400K per month as they slowly bring back idled production.





That's still widely expected to remain the plan because even with delta slowing demand, there remains a global deficit.





However Kuwait's oil minister decided to liven things up today but saying a pause is possible.





"The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase," Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares told Reuters on the sildelines of a government-sponsored event in Kuwait City.





Fares conceded there were different views among OPEC+ countries on how to handle supply issues.





