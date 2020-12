Sees demand in 2020 down 9.77 mbpd vs 9.75 mbpd in prior monthly forecast

Sees 2021 demand up 5.9 mbpd vs 6.25 mbpd prior

Lower 2021 demand due to uncertainty around covid-19, especially in H1. Also reflects mild weather

Recent vaccine news is upside risk

Oil has given back much of its gains in the past hour and is now trading higher by just 18-cents to $46.76.