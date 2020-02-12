OPEC cuts Q1 oil demand growth estimate by 440k bpd on coronavirus outbreak

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Lack of reaction in EUR/CHF is worrying for the SNB
AUD/JPY closes back in on key resistance levels on risk-on push
USD/JPY hits three-week high on firmer risk mood
USD/CAD upside runs into some trouble as price backs away from 1.3300
NZD/USD gains stall at the 100-day moving average, leaves buyers with more work to do
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 12 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiry information for February 11, 2020
FX option expiries for Friday February 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 06 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 05 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's Lane: We expect gradual, visible move up in inflation
ECB's Makhlouf: There is a potential for a negative growth shock on coronavirus
RBNZ Gov. Orr says assumes coronavirus impact will last 6 weeks
RBNZ Governor Orr speaking at his post-statement news conference - live link
Responses to the RBNZ statement - "surprised the market"