OPEC cuts Q1 oil demand growth estimate by 440k bpd on coronavirus outbreak

OPEC releases its latest report on the oil market





2020 oil demand growth outlook cut by 230k bpd to 0.99 mil bpd

Coronavirus outbreak adds to uncertainties for oil market this year

The situation needs continuous monitoring

To face oil surplus of 570k bpd in Q2

The downward revisions are not surprising as they don't just see the virus having an impact on the oil market in Q1, but also for larger portions of the year.





This is in part why they are trying to push forward with the additional output cuts but so far we are still waiting on a response from Russia regarding the latest proposal.





The thing about Russia is that, they always play hard ball but eventually cave when it comes to OPEC+ executing new output cuts. However, that doesn't mean they will necessarily contribute and the bulk of the responsibility will fall on Saudi Arabia instead.



