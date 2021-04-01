OPEC debates gradual increases in May, June and July

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Slow return of oil to the market

OPEC+ is debating a gradual increase of 350K bpd in May, 350K bpd in June and 400K bpd in July, according to a report.

WTI touched the lows of the day at $58.91 shortly before this as the Saudi effort towards a two-month rollover failed and talk of a Saudis reversing their 1 mbpd voluntary cut did the rounds.

The market likes the sound of this slow increase in production but that will also depend on what Saudi Arabia does afterwards with the 1 mbpd voluntary cut.

Update: Another report is saying Saudi Arabia has proposed bringing back 250K bpd of its production in May, the same in June and the final 500 kbpd in July.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose