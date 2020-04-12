OPEC+ draft statement says expected total oil output cuts of more than 20m bpd

OPEC+ draft statement says the expected total global oil production cuts are effective from May 1 will amount to over 20 million barrels per day

That 20m bpd figure is the effective total cut between OPEC plus and the G20 along with buying from the IEA.





More:

Cuts begin in May

for two months

diminish in size after

expiring in April 2022



Earlier:

Saudi Arabia says the effective OPEC+ cuts I in the order of 12.5m bpd,







