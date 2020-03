OPEC+ statement, according to Reuters



The statement says oil producers will continue consultations to stabilize the oil market.





It appears OPEC countries are free to raise production from April 1.







There is talk OPEC countries may walk away from the alliance with Russia. A delegate cited by Bloomberg said there is unlikely to be an OPEC+ meeting in June.







On the news WTI broke $42 for the first time since 2016: