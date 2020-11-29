OPEC+ ministerial meeting has finished, no agreement yet on delaying oil output hike

There was no agreement reached on whether to delay the oil production output hike in January.





The chatter is many participants supported delaying the hike, but not all, hence no agreement. The current plan is to increase output by 1.9m barrels a day in January (if no delay is agreed to).







The weekend meeting was a a ministerial meeting.

The matter heads to a full meeting of OPEC and its allies today, Monday November 30.