OPEC+ JMMC meeting this week - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, committee meeting this week

  • Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meets Wednesday
  • Following a Monday meeting of the  joint monitoring technical panel (JTC)
Reuters say they have seen a draft of the JTC report … does that count as a 'preview'? 
  • compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at 95% to 97% in July
The JMMC meeting on Wednesday will review the oil market and compliance with the global oil supply reduction pact. The JMMC advises the whole of OPEC+ and does not make decisions.

A heads up for some Wednesday oil headlines!

