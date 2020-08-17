OPEC+ JMMC meeting this week - preview
An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, committee meeting this week
- Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meets Wednesday
- Following a Monday meeting of the joint monitoring technical panel (JTC)
Reuters say they have seen a draft of the JTC report … does that count as a 'preview'?
- compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at 95% to 97% in July
The JMMC meeting on Wednesday will review the oil market and compliance with the global oil supply reduction pact. The JMMC advises the whole of OPEC+ and does not make decisions.
A heads up for some Wednesday oil headlines!