OPEC+ JMMC meeting this week - preview

An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, committee meeting this week

Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meets Wednesday

Following a Monday meeting of the joint monitoring technical panel (JTC)

Reuters say they have seen a draft of the JTC report … does that count as a 'preview'?

compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at 95% to 97% in July

The JMMC meeting on Wednesday will review the oil market and compliance with the global oil supply reduction pact. The JMMC advises the whole of OPEC+ and does not make decisions.





A heads up for some Wednesday oil headlines!









