OPEC joint technical committee reportedly express concerns on India virus spread

OPEC still weighing impact on lockdowns on the oil market

Oil market/OPEC journalist, Amena Bakr, tweets on the matter as the OPEC joint technical committee meeting gets underway currently before the ministerial meeting takes place later in the week on Wednesday. Just some food for thought for now.





In case you missed it, India's capital New Delhi extended its lockdown as virus cases continue to top 300,000 per day with healthcare capacity wearing thin. From last week:



