OPEC JTT meeting forecasts lower demand

OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) met on Tuesday and said it expects global oil demand to rise by 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) this year compared to 2020.



This is below the estimated growth in OPEC's assessment of 5.9-million-bpd demand increase from less than three weeks ago.

On the production side, JTC's panel found that total oil production from all OPEC+ members exceeded the required quotas by 72,000 bpd in December

Meetings continue today, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). OPEC+ quotas are already set for February and March so there is no expectation of any important changes in the production agreement.











