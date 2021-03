Reuters citing four sources

I was just writing about this.





OPEC+ is 'likely' to make a similar decision to the last meeting on April 1, according to 4 Reuters sources.





They say some had hoped to reverse cuts but more covid and lockdowns are delaying those plans.





The report also notes that Iran is increasing shipments and defying US sanctions.





WTI is at the highs of the day, up $2.92 to $60.72.