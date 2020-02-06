OPEC+ reportedly may agree on need for deeper output cuts of at least 500k bpd this week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources on the matter

In some way, this is good news for oil prices in that a 500k bpd has already become the baseline expectation. So, this at least won't prevent a drop if OPEC+ members can't come to an agreement. That said, I'm still not sure if Russia will play ball on this.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose