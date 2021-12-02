OPEC+ may discuss hiking January output by around 200k bpd instead of 400k bpd as agreed previously
Reuters with the headline, citing an OPEC+ source
That will be one of the options on the table alongside a plan to pause the monthly output hikes next month as the bloc will want some time to reassess the global situation in light of the omicron virus.
But at this point, it seems like sticking with the previously agreed plan of hiking output by 400k bpd is likely off the table in order to not further upset oil prices.