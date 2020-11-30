OPEC meeting rescheduled to Dec 3 as more talks needed

Bad news

That's a sign of trouble. The decision on a delay in the taper was due tomorrow but they're going to take another two days. That means someone isn't convinced about something.





The meeting will be at 1400 local time in Vienna.





There have been murmurs that some countries don't want to delay the taper without firm commitments from over-producing countries to execute 'make up' cuts. The UAE in particular has been making noise about it.



Russia has sent positive signs on cooperation but may want to start a smaller taper now.

