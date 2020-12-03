OPEC+ meeting delayed by an hour

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The meeting is now delayed to 1400 GMT

It was supposed to begin at 1300 GMT. This is not uncommon practice by OPEC standards, everything tends to get delayed and dragged out.

