OPEC+ meeting delayed for over three hours now, may not even start

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

OPEC members are trying to persuade Russia into agreeing to additional cuts

So far, Russia is not budging on their position and there is still no word if there is even going to be an official meeting taking place. That said, the official meeting is just going to be a formality. Trying to convince Russia to get on board - now that is the real meeting.
