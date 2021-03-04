OPEC+ meeting gets underway

Eyes on energy today

I'd classify the oil market as cautiously optimistic today after yesterday's report suggesting some OPEC+ members want to rollover the status quo.





WTI is up 19 cents to $61.47 after falling as low as $60.52 in Asia.





This is a very tough meeting to handicap. OPEC didn't do the market any favors in December but the early this year Saudi Arabia dropped the hammer with a voluntary cut.





I read a very good comment suggesting the optimal strategy for OPEC was to keep everyone guessing each month. That would ensure that rivals don't get comfortable and don't start investing in new production, particularly in shale.

