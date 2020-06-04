OPEC+ meeting said to be still possible this week if members pledge to improve compliance

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters with the headlines, citing OPEC sources on the matter

Adding that Saudi Aramco is delaying its July official crude selling prices until at least Sunday, pending on the OPEC+ meeting situation.

Well, there was supposed to be a meeting possibly for today but that seems to be out the window surely. One over the next few days may be possible but still unlikely given the little change to the situation since the latest developments yesterday.
