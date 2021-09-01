OPEC notes that covid cast some uncertainty but market fundamentals have strengthened

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from OPEC+

OPEC's statement is out and puts the next meeting on Oct 4.

The Meeting noted that, while the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates.
The report noted 110% conformity with quotas but also said that it extended the compensation period to December for countries that had overproduced.

WTI is back up off the lows of the day at $67.20 to $67.87. However it was at $68.80 earlier in the day before falling after Novak's comments.
