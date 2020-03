I should mention OPEC is awaiting agreement from Russia to the scale of the cut, from current 600k bpd

OK, now that is out of the way, the reports from day one of the OPEC+ Vienna conference were OPEC recommended a 1.5 million barrels per day cut through until June 2020





Now said to be recommending the cut all the way to the end of the year.





Trying to find more on this,