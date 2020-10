Output rose 210K bpd to 24.59 mbpd

States bound by supply cut pledges complied at 101%

OPEC+ states bound by pledges cut output by 100K bpd

This whole paradigm underscores the tough situation that OPEC and the world oil market is in. OPEC is cutting a bit more by Libya will bring another 600-800kbpd online before year-end. Libya is not bound by the OPEC+ agreement because it had dropped production due to a civil war.