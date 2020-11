An OPEC+ panel is out with some recommendations:

suggests ministers consider delaying output hike



suggest3-6 month delay to output hike



Panel sees oil price risks skewed to the downside due to Covid

The price of crude oil is up a dollar 30 or 3.22% of $41.43 today on vaccine news from Moderna. The high price has reached $42.09. The low price extended to $40.15