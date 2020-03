OPEC proposes 1.5M BPD cut should last to year end, this according to an OPEC delegate.

He adds:

OPEC makes new proposal after formal talks in Vienna hotel.

OPEC would cut 1M BPD; Allies 0.5M in new plan

The price of crude oil futures are still trading down on the day with the front contract trading at $46.16 that's down $0.61 or -1.28% on the day. The high price extended to $47.57 while the low reached $45.89