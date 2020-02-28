OPEC reportedly discussing additional output cut of up to 1 mil bpd now
Reuters reports, citing OPEC sources on the matter
This is similar to the story reported by the FT earlier today here. It is said that several OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, are leaning towards a deeper oil output cut because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Yeah, I'm not sure if Russia is going to get on board with that. In any case, Saudi Arabia is likely going to have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting here to push this through.
Even then, I'm not sure if it would be enough to turn sentiment around in the oil market as the virus outbreak continues to be more widespread across the globe.