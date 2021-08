Reuters reports, citing three OPEC+ sources on the matter

The report says that OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged i.e. planned 400k bpd hike starting from September, when they meet on 1 September this week.





One of the sources is reported as saying that:





"Current oil prices around $70 are okay. OPEC+ is likely to continue as planned with the increase of 400k bpd."