OPEC reportedly looking to extend current output cuts for another 3-6 months

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A tweet by reputable oil market journalist, Amena Bakr

Now on #Opec...so far delegates told @energyintel that puling off a "deeper cut" wont be easy, and currently the group is looking at extending the current cuts of 7.7 million bpd for 3-6 months #OOTT
With oil prices not experiencing a deeper slump amid the recent news with Libya and lockdowns in Europe, I reckon OPEC can be pleased with how things are going for now.

The bloc will meet next on 30 November to 1 December, so expect this to at least be the baseline for what course of action they will take when the time comes.

