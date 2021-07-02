OPEC+ reportedly not yet able to resolve standoff

No compromise just yet ahead of the meeting later

As pointed out here , the UAE seems to be the sticking point but they are merely asking for their production baseline to be revised - not being against an extension or easing of output cuts - so that is an important distinction when viewing this supposed standoff.





So long as the easing of output cuts is agreeable, this likely won't hinder proceedings for too long. Then again, it is OPEC+ so who knows really.