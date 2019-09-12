OPEC+ reportedly said to be discussing improving output cut compliance

Said measures may deliver an effective reduction of around 400k bpd







In any case, if they could've found an effective solution to improve compliance to the output cuts pact, I reckon we would've already seen that being implemented over the past two years. This is one of those ideas that sound great on paper but lacks execution.

Reuters is reporting the above, citing sources familiar with ongoing discussions at the moment in Abu Dhabi. Just be wary that these leaks during any OPEC meeting are quite common and they may not have much foundations.