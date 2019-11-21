OPEC+ reportedly said to have no plans to deepen output cuts in December meeting

Reuters reports, citing two sources on the matter





I don't think this really comes as much of a surprise to anyone as this is pretty much the baseline expectation going into the meeting. In any case, it presents a chance of an upside surprise if they commit to any form of deeper cuts when the time comes.







But then again, it's OPEC. There's always a leak somewhere.

Adding that OPEC+ is likely to extend the existing oil output cuts until June next year when they meet up in Vienna next month.