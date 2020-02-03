OPEC+ said to be considering additional 500k bpd oil output cut due to virus impact

Reuters reports, citing two unnamed OPEC sources on the matter





That said, once again it will be an issue on compliance to see how effective these cuts are. Oil is getting a bit of a pop on the headlines, with WTI crude now up 0.4% to $51.80.





The sources say that most OPEC members agree on the need to cut oil output further and that they are considering to have a meeting on 14-15 February now. Just one to keep in mind as such a move may provide some relief to oil prices in the near-term.