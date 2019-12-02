OPEC+ said to be discussing deepening current oil output cuts at least until June

Reuters reports, citing two unnamed sources on the matter







This just adds to the story over the weekend and that should continue to keep oil prices underpinned as we begin the week. WTI is up by 1.7% currently to $56.15.

Says that OPEC+ is discussing to deepen the current set of output cuts by at least 0.4 mil bpd until June next year as Saudi Arabia is keen to surprise the market to the upside before the Saudi Aramco IPO.