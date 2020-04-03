OPEC+ said to be preparing for meeting, possible to happen next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TASS reports on the matter

Just take note that there is no firm date set just yet for the emergency OPEC+ meeting called by Saudi Arabia yesterday. But more importantly, the kingdom did note that this meeting is to involve OPEC+ nations as well as other countries outside the alliance.

That means the likes of the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil could be dragged into this with Saudi sources also reaffirming that they will only cut output if everyone does their part.
