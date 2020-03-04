OPEC said to be pushing for more than 1 mil bpd of output cuts

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That's the word on the street

A tweet by renowned oil correspondent, Amena Bakr:

"Take that 600k recommendation number and double it... this is what some opec states are pushing for #OOTT #opec"
So far, the hope for the oil market is that OPEC will come up with something around the 1 mil bpd level so anything more will be a bonus.

That said, it may not do much but offer a short-term reprieve to prices should the virus situation continue to hurt the global economy as it is doing now.

