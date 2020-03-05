OPEC said to be seen approving oil output cut proposal, but still waiting on Russia

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing two unnamed sources

I don't think that there is much doubt that OPEC members won't be on board with the proposal to cut oil output by 1 mil bpd at least, since Saudi Arabia will likely take on most of the burden. But Russia continues to remain the enigma in all of this.

For Russia, the case of market share remains one of their top priorities and sacrificing output even more is not going to help them in that regard. As mentioned earlier, this chart says a lot more about why the output cut this week may not matter:
ForexLive

US oil

US oil production has reached 13.1 mil bpd as of last week, and that's nearly half of the 27.8 mil bpd produced by OPEC members in February.

