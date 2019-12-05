OPEC+ said to discuss deeper oil cuts of more than 400k bpd as main scenario
Reuters reports, citing two sources on the matterYeah, I still reserve my doubts over the matter. As much as they can push forward with a proposal for deeper cuts, it will matter little if some members of the pact are not willing to comply with them at the end of the day.
Also, it will take a miracle to get Russia on board with the idea so there's that. For more of a preview to the meeting today and tomorrow, you can check out my post here.