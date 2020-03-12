OPEC said to have cancelled March technical conference call meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

No surprises after Saudi Arabia said that they will not be joining

Bloomberg reports, citing an OPEC delegate on the matter. It looks like the Saudi-Russia feud will continue for some time yet. In case you missed the earlier headlines:
ForexLive


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose