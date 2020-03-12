OPEC said to have cancelled March technical conference call meeting

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The strongest is the JPY and the AUD is the weakest as the NA day begins
-
The aussie resumes its continued fall in trading this week
-
Cable nears the lows for the year as pound struggles for relief
-
EUR/USD holds slightly higher today, near-term direction a little unclear for now
-
Gold continues to struggle as the market is still in a sell everything mood
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
Forex option expiries for today, Tuesday 10 March 2020 at the 10 am NY cut
-
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 9 March 2020
-
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOJ reportedly likely to strengthen stimulus next week
-
BOJ purchases another ¥101.4 billion worth of ETFs today
-
BOJ's Kuroda says discussed financial market moves with Japan prime minister Abe
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to meet with Japanese PM Abe
-
Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says monetary policy globally is exhausted