OPEC+ said to reach agreement to reduce output target by 500k bpd

OPEC+ ministers are said to have agreed to the deal







ForexLive

But all this does is just bring the target level closer to actual production levels seen throughout the whole of this year. Oil stays slightly pressured with Brent near lows just above $63 and WTI likewise just above $58.





The closed session meeting is still taking place but as ever the case, the decision is already being leaked out. In any case, the 500k bpd additional cut here is what has been anticipated over the past two days.