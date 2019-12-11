OPEC says top 2020 supply uncertainty is spending discipline by US companies

Highlights of the monthly OPEC report





OPEC forecasts slightly more demand than production for its own oil in 2020, according to the monthly report published today.





They forecast demand for its crude will average 29.58 mbpd. That's more than the 29.55 mbpd it pumped in November. Output quotas will fall further in January as the cartel looks to run down excess inventories, which they peg at 32.8 million barrels above the five-year average.







Outside of OPEC, they see oil supply growing 2.17 mbpd in 2020, down by 0.27 mbpd. They also touched on the uncertainty around shale next year.







"The 2020 non-OPEC supply forecast remains subject to some uncertainties, including the degree of spending discipline by US independent oil companies," the report said, citing a "continued slowdown in growth on the back of decreased investment and lower drilling activities in US tight oil."





The major debate in oil circles for 2020 is about the health of US tight oil. The market has all-but-stopped lending to marginal oil-producing products, particularly outside of the Permian basic. Yesterday Chevron wrote down $10-$11 billion in assets with an emphasis on uneconomical shale in the Appalachian region.





Judging by the current trend of decline in the US oil rig count and discipline in E&P spending by independents, US crude oil output, particularly from tight oil regions, will definitely be affected. Although the backlog of more than 6,000 drilled but uncompleted horizontal wells in tight oil regions provides support because of lower costs, crude production - despite the opening of new pipelines in the Permian Basin - is forecast to increase y-o-y by 0.89 mb/d from onshore fields to average 11.18 mb/d

That estimate is on the high side with some private forecasters -- including Goldman Sachs -- seeing growth at 0.6 mbpd. Some are even lower than that.





On the global demand side, they see growth of 1.08 mbpd with almost all of it coming outside of the OECD. On the global demand side, they see growth of 1.08 mbpd with almost all of it coming outside of the OECD.



