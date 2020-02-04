OPEC+ scenarios raise idea of more-aggressive cuts

OPEC technical meeting started today in Vienna

Oil has risen on headlines from Dow Jones saying the technical committee at OPEC+ is looking at scenarios to raise the possible output cut to 800K-1mbpd, according to sources.



WTI rose to $51.15 from $50.80.





The initial rumors were 500Kbpd and we're getting to the point where if we don't see at least that, oil could fall further.





Update: A fresh report says OPEC's own analysis shows a reduction in average global demand growth of just 200kbpd in the worst-case scenario for the spread of the virus. That would lower global demand growth to 1.01 mbpd from the 1.22 mbpd forecast.

