OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo: Premature to say OPEC+ may keep the 9.7M cuts

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo is on the wires saying that is premature to say OPEC+ may keep the 9.7M cuts beyond June.





The price of crude oil futures are currently trading up $0.90 or 3.19% at $20.78 (for the July contract). That is higher but off the highs for the day at $29.19. The low reached $27.24.





For the June contract, it is up $1.25 or 4.54% at $28.83. It's high price reached $29.16.







The June contract has converged to the July contract.