OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo: Premature to say OPEC+ may keep the 9.7M cuts

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil is currently trading up $0.90 or 3.19% at $20.78 but off the highs of $29.19

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo is on the wires saying that is premature to say OPEC+ may keep the 9.7M cuts beyond June.

The price of crude oil futures are currently trading up $0.90 or 3.19% at $20.78 (for the July contract). That is higher but off the highs for the day at $29.19. The low reached $27.24.

For the June contract, it is up $1.25 or 4.54% at $28.83. It's high price reached $29.16.

The June contract has converged to the July contract.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose