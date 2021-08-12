OPEC sees 2021, 2022 global oil demand growth forecasts unchanged in latest monthly report

OPEC releases its latest monthly report on the oil market





Raises forecasts for world economic growth in 2021, 2022

Sees global economy growing by 5.6% this year, up from 5.5% previously

The bloc's oil output in July rose by 640k bpd to 26.66 mil bpd

Saudi Arabia raised output by 547k bpd as voluntary cuts phase out

OPEC still expects oil market to tighten in 2H 2022





Unless oil prices show further vulnerabilities to being hit by OPEC+ raising output and/or from delta variant concerns, the bloc may feel confident to stick with the current view.



