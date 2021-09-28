OPEC sees its own output below 2019 levels through 2026

Sees world oil demand rising by 1.7 mbpd in 2023 to 101.6 mbpd as world recovers from pandemic

Projects global oil demand will plateau after 2030

Sees US shale oil output peaking around 2030

There is the potential for further volatility and a supply shortfall if necessary oil industry investments are not made

Sees 2030 demand at 106.6 vs 107.2mbpd in last year's forecast

This is a view on the longer term. As we can all see from today's energy prices, even the short term is nearly impossible to predict.

