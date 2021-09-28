OPEC sees its own output below 2019 levels through 2026
Highlights of OPEC's World Oil Outlook
- Sees world oil demand rising by 1.7 mbpd in 2023 to 101.6 mbpd as world recovers from pandemic
- Projects global oil demand will plateau after 2030
- Sees US shale oil output peaking around 2030
- There is the potential for further volatility and a supply shortfall if necessary oil industry investments are not made
- Sees 2030 demand at 106.6 vs 107.2mbpd in last year's forecast
This is a view on the longer term. As we can all see from today's energy prices, even the short term is nearly impossible to predict.