OPEC sees plenty of downside risks for oil markets in the first half of 2021
Comments from OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo over the weekend, via Reuters.
OPEC meets with its "+" allies on Monday, including of course Russia. Discussions will centre on output levels for February.
"Amid the hopeful signs, the outlook for the first half of 2021 is very mixed and there are still many downside risks to juggle," said Barkindo.
